Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $424.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

