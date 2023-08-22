Zhang Financial LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 131.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,441,000 after buying an additional 299,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of KLA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in KLA by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $490.71 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $517.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $478.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

