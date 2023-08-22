Zhang Financial LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $132.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.55.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

