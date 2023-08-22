Zhang Financial LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $160.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average of $166.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.