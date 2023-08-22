Zhang Financial LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.08.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $215.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $225.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

