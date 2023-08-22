Zhang Financial LLC Has $987,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

BMY opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

