Zhang Financial LLC Invests $286,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,961 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after buying an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Shopify stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 2.04.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
