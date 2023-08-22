Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,126,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $217,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $87.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,101 shares of company stock worth $42,290,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

