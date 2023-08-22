Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Read Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.