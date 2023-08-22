Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $89.40 and a 1-year high of $149.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day moving average is $122.84. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

