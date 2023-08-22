Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 5,046 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $50.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0816 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

