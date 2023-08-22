Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Oracle by 40.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 465,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $43,225,000 after purchasing an additional 73,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $316.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

