Zhang Financial LLC Sells 164 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. LTG Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

