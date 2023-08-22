Zhang Financial LLC Sells 382 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after purchasing an additional 606,859 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,907 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,230,000 after purchasing an additional 141,440 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

