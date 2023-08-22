Zhang Financial LLC Sells 40 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $280.04 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $204.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.