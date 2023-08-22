Zhang Financial LLC Sells 8,010 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,330,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

ARKK stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.