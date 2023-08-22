Zhang Financial LLC Sells 88 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Trading Up 0.5 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.
View Our Latest Stock Report on V
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
