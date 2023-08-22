Zhang Financial LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

