Zhang Financial LLC Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $671.82 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

