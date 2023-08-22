Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.47-7.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of 6.5-7.0% (~$7.39-7.42 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.50.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

