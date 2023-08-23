10,559 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $149.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

