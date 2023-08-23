1,291 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,566,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI stock opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.94. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.