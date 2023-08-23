1,652 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.27. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares in the company, valued at $23,254,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares in the company, valued at $23,254,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,866 shares of company stock worth $6,785,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.