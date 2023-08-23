2,039 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,197,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,421,582 shares of company stock worth $317,424,433 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 2.5 %

Airbnb stock opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.