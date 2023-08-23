26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Major Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Sells 152,060 Shares

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 152,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $1,695,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 15th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 36,096 shares of 26 Capital Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $404,997.12.
ADER stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.
26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.
