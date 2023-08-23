26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Major Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Sells 152,060 Shares

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 152,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $1,695,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 36,096 shares of 26 Capital Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $404,997.12.

ADER stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 302,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

