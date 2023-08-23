2,625 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 89,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 176.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $4,816,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

