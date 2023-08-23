4,034 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,977,820 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

