475 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.77.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ED opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.