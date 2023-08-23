5,021 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,021 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

