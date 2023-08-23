54,015 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,325,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,780,000 after acquiring an additional 278,470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,935 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $819.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

