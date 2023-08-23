8,260 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

