88,577 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

