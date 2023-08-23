ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

