abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.61 Per Share

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from abrdn Asia Focus’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AAS stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of £390.48 million, a PE ratio of -25,400.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.73. abrdn Asia Focus has a 1-year low of GBX 224 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 271 ($3.46).

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

