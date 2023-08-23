Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASO

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after buying an additional 120,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.