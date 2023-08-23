ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Director Acquires $10,250.00 in Stock

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) Director Jim Mcgill purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $10,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,047.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jim Mcgill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Jim Mcgill purchased 25,000 shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00.

Shares of AEY stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

