Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Announces Earnings Results

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

