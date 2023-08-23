AES (NYSE:AES) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.88

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 117913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

AES Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AES by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,582,000 after buying an additional 6,323,045 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2,315.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,274,000 after buying an additional 4,669,090 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AES by 5,703.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after buying an additional 2,385,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $52,959,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

