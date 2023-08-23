Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO Sells $249,981.05 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after acquiring an additional 366,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after purchasing an additional 107,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

