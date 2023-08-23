Alex Larue Sells 4,000 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CFO Alex Larue sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,944.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Friedman Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

