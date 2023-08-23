Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE ASTL opened at C$9.78 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Further Reading
