Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2023

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE ASTL opened at C$9.78 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASTL

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.