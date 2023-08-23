Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.85

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 69076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $643.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,657.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 61,259 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Articles

