AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Director Howard Winchel Koch, Jr. Sells 17,722 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Free Report) Director Howard Winchel Koch, Jr. sold 17,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $257,146.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,504.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of NYSE APE opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMC Entertainment stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Free Report) by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,430 shares during the quarter. AMC Entertainment accounts for 2.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

