Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Lowered by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Ameren by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 108.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

