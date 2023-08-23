American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.80

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.80 and last traded at $77.93, with a volume of 396007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

American Electric Power Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

