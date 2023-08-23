Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 55 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,482 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW opened at $234.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.16, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

