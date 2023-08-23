Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,566,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.