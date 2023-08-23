Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 8,822.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 448,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

