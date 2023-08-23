Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,663,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,604,000 after acquiring an additional 477,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

