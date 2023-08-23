Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,924 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,924 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $1,076,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,566,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,598 shares of company stock worth $3,625,505. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $122.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.80. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.